Iconic Apostle Islands ice caves at Lake Superior reopen for the first time since 2015

LAKE SUPERIOR, Wis. – The National Park Service has announced some big news for outdoor enthusiasts in Wisconsin.

For the first time since 2015, the Apostle Islands ice caves are set to reopen Monday, Feb. 16, as visitors flock to the wondrous location.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), from 2000 to 2023, the Mainland Ice Caves were open for only 2% of all days. It is worth noting that most ice cave events since 2000 have occurred in just four separate years: 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2014.

These ice caves form along the mainland cliffs of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, on the south shore of Lake Superior in Southern Wisconsin.

Although it is a significant milestone to safely reopen this ice cave, the hike to reach it is not easy.

It is about a 2 to 6-mile round-trip hike on uneven lake ice, with no shelter, water or cell service. There is a $5 per-person fee, with shuttle buses running every 25 minutes to transport visitors.

What to bring

Officials suggest these tips for visiting the ice caves:

Dress for cold winter conditions

Warm, waterproof boots with traction devices

Warm layers and windproof outerwear

Trekking poles for stability

Water and snacks

Experts also recommend bringing waterproof boots with traction devices and never standing under hanging ice.

To safely reach the ice caves across Lake Superior, several critical weather conditions must be met. First, extended periods of extreme cold, ideally below zero degrees, paired with little or no wind, are essential for forming stable ice, according to the NPS.

Lake Superior must be at least 90% frozen for it to be safe enough to cross to reach the ice caves, according to the NPS. In 2014 and 2015, ice coverage peaked at 95%. The annual average typically ranges around 60%.

There is a threat of powerful winds stretching across Lake Superior, which could be strong enough to break very thick ice, such as the ice on the lake.

Park rangers are closely monitoring the weather system, which is expected to arrive by midweek and possibly on Tuesday afternoon.