Texas governor declares disaster for 191 counties as wildfire threat increases

AUSTIN, Texas – More than half of Texas counties are under a disaster declaration due to the increasing wildfire danger throughout the Lone Star State.

Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott issued the declaration Tuesday for 191 of the 254 counties in the state after the Texas A&M Forest Service raised the wildland fire preparedness to a Level 2 out of 5 with elevated fire danger in some regions.

"Although most of the state has seen some measurable rain in the past 30 days, it has been 2-3 weeks since any significant rain events have happened in parts of South, Central Texas, and pockets along the Red River and Northeast Texas," according to the Forest Service’s fire update.

Even in the Texas Hill Country, which saw historic and deadly flooding during the July Fourth weekend, will drop off from the 30-day rain total map later this week.

Abbott has also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready state resources to help local fire response.

WHAT’S BEHIND ALL THE RECENT EXTREME FLOODING?

"Our No. 1 priority is to protect the safety and well-being of Texans across the state," Abbot said in a statement. "Today, I issued a disaster declaration to provide all necessary resources to communities who could be affected by wildfires. Texans are urged to regularly monitor wildfire conditions and heed the guidance of local officials and emergency management personnel to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, abnormally dry to exceptional drought is underway across south and southwest Texas. Most of Medina County is under exceptional drought, the most intense level of drought.

Just last year, Texas saw its largest fire in history when the Smokehouse Creek Fire started in February, eventually burning more than 1 million acres. The fire was fully contained less than a month later.