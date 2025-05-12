1 dead, 4 rescued in Arizona mountains while hiking amid rising temperatures

PHOENIX – One hiker has died, and four others were rescued in the Arizona mountains due to apparent heat-related issues, according to authorities.

The tragic incident happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday in the Superstition Mountains, a popular recreation destination for Phoenix-area residents, the Superstition Fire and Medical District (SFMD) said.

With help from the Mesa Fire Department and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, first responders responded to the mountain rescue call involving five individuals reportedly suffering from heat illness, firefighters said. Despite the swift response, one of the hikers succumbed to the extreme conditions. The remaining four individuals were successfully assisted down the mountain but declined transportation to a hospital.

Temperatures in the area on Sunday afternoon were about 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"As temperatures climb, so does the risk," SFMD said. "Heat illness can set in fast, even for experienced hikers."

Arizona summers frequently see temperatures exceeding 110 degrees. Under such conditions, heat exhaustion or heatstroke can develop in less than an hour, according to officials. In addition, the majority of heat-related fatalities on trails occur between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest part of the day.

Avoid hiking in extreme heat, especially during Extreme Heat Warnings. Hikers are also advised to always carry significantly more water than anticipated – a minimum of one liter per hour of hiking is recommended.

"Please stay safe and plan wisely," SFMD said. "No hike is worth your life."