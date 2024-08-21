Search
Rescuers run into celebrity while searching for missing California hiker in national forest

After 30 hours in the Angeles National Forest, the experienced hiker was airlifted to safety and reunited with his family.

By Chris Oberholtz Source Fox Weather
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – In the search for a missing hiker found alive after 30 hours in Angeles National Forest, rescue crews unexpectedly encountered a former late-night celebrity during their hunt.

"We found our missing person—and ran into Jay Leno along the way,"  the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said in a social media post, along with a photo of them with the television host, writer and comedian.

MUST SEE: SUPERMOON RISES IN CALIFORNIA AS SILHOUETTE OF AIRCRAFT SEEN BATTLING RAGING WILDFIRE

In the search for a missing hiker who was found alive after 30 hours in Angeles National Forest, rescue crews unexpectedly encountered Jay Leno during their search at Newcomb’s Ranch. This happened to be where the former late-night celebrity and his friends had gathered for a drive.

In the search for a missing hiker who was found alive after 30 hours in Angeles National Forest, rescue crews unexpectedly encountered Jay Leno during their search at Newcomb’s Ranch.

(San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team )

After 30 hours in the California forest, the "very fit, experienced and prepared" 78-year-old hiker was airlifted to safety and reunited with his family, the group said.

The hiker went out with a group to summit Mt. Waterman on Saturday. When the hiker's party returned to the parking lot, they discovered he wasn’t with them. By 3 p.m. that afternoon, the hiker had been reported missing as crews prepared for their latest rescue operation.

They hiked practically everywhere for nearly 12 hours and found nothing. Authorities then called upon the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team to be ready at the trailhead early the next morning.

"That morning, we were ready and waiting along with fresh crews from each team, search dogs and other resources," the non-profit agency said.

EXPERIENCED DEATH VALLEY HIKER RESCUED AFTER OVERHEATING, LOSING CONSCIOUSNESS

After they completed their first assignment that morning, they landed at Newcomb’s Ranch, which just so happened to be where Leno and his friends rendezvoused for a drive. 

"Unfortunately, they hadn’t seen our missing hiker, but they were grateful for our efforts," the San Dimas Mountain Rescue Team said.

After about 8 hours of hiking and some help from some local hikers, crews found the missing hiker in good health but dehydrated.

"This is why we volunteer," rescuers said.

