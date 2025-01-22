Southern California still on edge as gusty winds continue threat for wildfire spread

LOS ANGELES – Two new wildfires started in Southern California Tuesday night and into Wednesday, as gusty Santa Ana winds continue to plague the state this week.

The Clay Fire broke out in Riverside County around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday and spread to 38 acres before the fire's progress was stopped by firefighters. The fire is 40% contained.

Evacuation warnings were put in place for areas around the fire but have since been lifted. CAL FIRE reported that one-third of the acres burned were in the City of Riverside, California.

A second fire, the Grimes Fire, popped up in Moorpark, in Ventura County, early Wednesday. Ventura County firefighters made quick work stopping the progress of the fire at 1 acre.

Two buildings were threatened by the Grimes Fire, but no evacuations were given.

Firefighters remained on the scene of both fires overnight to mop up the fires or continue putting them out after they've been contained.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, officials said.

Fire Weather Warnings remain active

Fire Weather Warnings remain in place through Thursday for parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles.

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are expected in the mountains, while 30-50 mph gusts are likely everywhere else. Humidity stays low as well, further fueling the likelihood of rapid fire spread.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Fire Weather Warning for the two counties.

Southern California fire weather outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

Fire weather stays elevated for parts of Los Angeles and many coastal communities along Southern California through Thursday.

Farther inland, the threat increases to critical. Cities within the critical area, like Riverside, Oxnard and Santa Clarita, should remain alert to local forecasts and listen to public officials, the NWS said.

Wildfires still burning in Los Angeles, San Diego

A succession of small wildfires erupted on Monday and Tuesday in San Diego.

The Lilac Fire continues to burn in San Diego County, but forward progress on the fire was stopped Tuesday. The fire burned 85 acres and is 50% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire prompted local officials to issue evacuation orders for those south of Pala Mesa and west of Interstate 15. Evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Meanwhile, several other smaller fires were quickly stopped in other areas of San Diego County.

In Los Angeles County, the Palisades and Eaton fires are still burning, but firefighters keep making progress toward containing the several-thousand-acre blazes.

The Palisades Fire is 65% contained and has burned 23,448 acres as of Wednesday.

Since Jan. 7, more than 14,000 structures have been destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles County, leading to the event being labeled as one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history .

The death toll rose to 28 on Tuesday as the Los Angeles County coroner identified another victim from the fires.

The Eaton Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres and is 89% contained.