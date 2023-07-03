Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Snowpack offers lifeline for 'terminal' Yosemite National Park glacier

One of the last glaciers near Yosemite National Park was about to disappear, but after a heavy snowpack in the Sierra this past winter, the glacier has a lifeline.

By Max Gorden Source FOX Weather
One of the last glaciers near Yosemite National Park was about to disappear, but after a heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range last winter, it has been given new life. Back-to-back winter storms left 15 feet of snow on the ground, breaking a 54-year-old daily record for the amount of snow falling at one time. What does that mean for the future? FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports. 02:12

Yosemite National Park glaciers given new life after record-breaking snowfall

One of the last glaciers near Yosemite National Park was about to disappear, but after a heavy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range last winter, it has been given new life. Back-to-back winter storms left 15 feet of snow on the ground, breaking a 54-year-old daily record for the amount of snow falling at one time. What does that mean for the future? FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming-- One of the last glaciers near Yosemite National Park was on the verge of disappearing, but record-breaking winter storms led to a heavy snowpack this winter, offering a new life for the glaciers.

Around 20,000 years ago, Yosemite Valley was covered in about 2,000 feet of ice. As the ice moved, it carved out the valley we see today.

As the Earth has warmed, only five small glaciers remain from the ice in and around Yosemite National Park. The glaciers have been a research subject since John Muir first explored Yosemite in 1872.

THE TOP 10 MOST VISITED US NATIONAL PARKS AND MEMORIALS

According to scientists studying Yosemite, over the past few decades, warmer temperatures and periods of drought have been melting the remaining glaciers at a rapid pace, with warmer nights leading to longer periods of melt-off. 

Since 1883, the glaciers have lost 90% of their mass, according to U.S. Geological Survey measurements.

Part of that loss is because of the way glaciers form and maintain ice. When snowfall accumulates in an area, it forms into a permanent field of ice flowing outward and downward.

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 1 of 9

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • FILE -Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California.
    Image 2 of 9

    FILE -Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency)

  • Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12.
    Image 3 of 9

    Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Sunday, March 12. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park.
    Image 4 of 9

    Crews have been busy trying to dig out buildings from under feet of snow in Yosemite National Park. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow.
    Image 5 of 9

    Crews can't keep up with the relentless barrage of storms that have buried the park in several feet of snow. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite National Park
    Image 6 of 9

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Sierra Nevada Heavy Snows
    Image 7 of 9

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Gas pumps are partially buried in snow, at a service station closed for the winter, after a series of atmospheric river storms on January 20, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks, leading to record rainfall, widespread flooding, and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) ( )

  • v
    Image 8 of 9

    YOSEMITE, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California, United States on February 23, 2023 as winter storm alerted in California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • Heavy Snow at Yosemite Park
    Image 9 of 9

    Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25. (Yosemite National Park)

This winter’s record snowpack has helped put a pause on the rapid glacier melt. 

Copious amounts of snow began arriving in December as a caravan of storms and atmospheric rivers slammed California, dropping up to 15 feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada.

Already, the mountains had received copious amounts of snow from a caravan of storms and atmospheric rivers that slammed the state from the end of December well into the start of the new year.

Roads remained closed later in spring due to flooding threats from the snowmelt. Spring roadwork has continued into the summer. Tioga Road remains closed because of snowmelt, according to the National Parks Service.

According to the National Park Service, the snowpack around Yosemite Valley's watershed was releasing 239 billion gallons of water in the spring as the snow melted.

Still, climate trends indicate these glaciers will eventually disappear.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

"I’ve heard people compare it to visiting a loved one in the hospital and you know that they’re terminal," Yosemite Park Geologist Greg Stock said. "I tend to think of things a little more scientifically, but there are times (when) it does feel like that. That this thing that I know really well and I care about — it’s disappearing before my eyes." 

Scientists say that Conness Glacier will likely be the next to melt in the next decade.

Glacier melt is key to providing water in Yosemite National Park during late summer. It's unclear what will happen when the last glacier has melted.

Tags
Loading.