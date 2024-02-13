Search
Nor'easter turns New York City into snowlover's dream ahead of Valentine's Day

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The heart of New York City was blanketed in snow Tuesday as a nor'easter brought the most snow to the Big Apple in over two years.

NEW YORK – Photos and videos shot Tuesday show the various ways snow from the nor'easter has impacted people across New York City.

The snowfall ranged from light flakes gently falling onto the ground to wet, heavy snow bombarding all beneath.

TRAVEL IMPACTED, POWER OUTAGES SPIKE AS NOR'EASTER CONTINUES ASSAULT ON NORTHEAST, NEW ENGLAND

Residents and tourists alike braved the snow and chilly weather to visit Central Park.

  • People walk through the falling snow in Central Park on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Heavy snowfall is expected over parts of the Northeast US starting late February 12, with some areas getting up to two inches (5cms) of snow an hour, the National Weather Service forecasters said. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
    Image 1 of 9

    People walk through the falling snow in Central Park on February 13, 2024, in New York City. (Yuki Iwamura / AFP)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 2 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 3 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • People walk through the falling snow in Central Park in New York City on February 13, 2024. Millions of people in the northeastern US were engulfed by snow on February 13 as a powerful winter storm battered the region causing flight cancellations and closing schools. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
    Image 4 of 9

    People walk through the falling snow in Central Park in New York City on February 13, 2024. (Charly Triballeau / AFP)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 5 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 6 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 7 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 8 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

  • View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
    Image 9 of 9

    View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024. (Robert Ray)

Commuters were some of the first to experience the snow, as it fell upon rail lines and roads early Tuesday morning.

SEE IT: SNOW BEGINS TO PILE UP AS NOR'EASTER BLASTS NORTHEAST

City streets became covered in a layer of fresh powder, as seen in this photo shot in Queens.

Snow in Queens. Feb. 13, 2024.

Snow in Queens on Feb. 13, 2024.

(Tavyen Matthews / FOX Weather)

The roads were just as slippery in nearby Brooklyn.

Snow in Bushwick, Brooklyn in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.

Snow in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.

(Bri Bradley / FOX Weather)

In the video below, streets, restaurants and other businesses were covered in snow in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Slope.

Scenes from the neighborhood of South Slope in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Alex Hall) 01:00

Snowy scenes in Brooklyn during nor'easter

Scenes from the neighborhood of South Slope in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Alex Hall)

The image below shows a man clearing the snow from the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn laundromat.

A person clears snow off the sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024.

A person clears snow off the sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024.

(YUKI IWAMURA/AFP / Getty Images)

