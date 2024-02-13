Nor'easter turns New York City into snowlover's dream ahead of Valentine's Day

NEW YORK – Photos and videos shot Tuesday show the various ways snow from the nor'easter has impacted people across New York City.

The snowfall ranged from light flakes gently falling onto the ground to wet, heavy snow bombarding all beneath.

TRAVEL IMPACTED, POWER OUTAGES SPIKE AS NOR'EASTER CONTINUES ASSAULT ON NORTHEAST, NEW ENGLAND

Residents and tourists alike braved the snow and chilly weather to visit Central Park.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

Commuters were some of the first to experience the snow, as it fell upon rail lines and roads early Tuesday morning.

SEE IT: SNOW BEGINS TO PILE UP AS NOR'EASTER BLASTS NORTHEAST

City streets became covered in a layer of fresh powder, as seen in this photo shot in Queens.

The roads were just as slippery in nearby Brooklyn.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In the video below, streets, restaurants and other businesses were covered in snow in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Slope.

The image below shows a man clearing the snow from the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn laundromat.