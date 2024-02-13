Nor'easter turns New York City into snowlover's dream ahead of Valentine's Day

The heart of New York City was blanketed in snow Tuesday as a nor'easter brought the most snow to the Big Apple in over two years.
NEW YORK – Photos and videos shot Tuesday show the various ways snow from the nor'easter has impacted people across New York City.
The snowfall ranged from light flakes gently falling onto the ground to wet, heavy snow bombarding all beneath.
TRAVEL IMPACTED, POWER OUTAGES SPIKE AS NOR'EASTER CONTINUES ASSAULT ON NORTHEAST, NEW ENGLAND
Residents and tourists alike braved the snow and chilly weather to visit Central Park.
next
People walk through the falling snow in Central Park on February 13, 2024, in New York City.
(Yuki Iwamura / AFP) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev next
People walk through the falling snow in Central Park in New York City on February 13, 2024.
(Charly Triballeau / AFP) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev next
View from Central Park in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray) prev
View from Central Park in New York City. Feb. 13, 2024.
(Robert Ray)
Commuters were some of the first to experience the
snow, as it fell upon rail lines and roads early Tuesday morning.
New York City remained under a Winter Storm Warning on February 13 as a powerful nor’easter was expected to bring around 6 inches of snow to the city. This footage shows the Broadway subway station in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SEE IT: SNOW BEGINS TO PILE UP AS NOR'EASTER BLASTS NORTHEAST
City streets became covered in a layer of fresh powder, as seen in this photo shot in Queens.
Snow in Queens on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Tavyen Matthews / FOX Weather)
The roads were just as slippery in nearby Brooklyn.
Snow in Bushwick, Brooklyn, in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024.
(Bri Bradley / FOX Weather) HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER
In the video below, streets, restaurants and other businesses were covered in snow in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Slope.
Scenes from the neighborhood of South Slope in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Courtesy: Alex Hall)
The image below shows a man clearing the snow from the sidewalk in front of a Brooklyn laundromat.
A person clears snow off the sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024.
(YUKI IWAMURA/AFP / Getty Images)