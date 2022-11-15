Search

Published

Watch: Shipping container floats by Australian pub during catastrophic floods

Dramatic nighttime video from the balcony of Molong’s Freemason Hotel shows a shipping container and a large tank float past a submerged shop in fast-moving floodwaters along the Mitchell Highway.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Shipping container floats by Australian pub during historic floods

MOLONG, Australia Thousands remain stranded in Australia's New South Wales after historic floods swept through the Central West region earlier this week.

Dramatic nighttime video, filmed by Tim Roberts from the balcony of Molong’s Freemason Hotel, shows a shipping container and a large tank float past a submerged shop in fast-moving floodwaters along the Mitchell Highway, according to video posted on Storyful.

More than 3.5 inches of rain has fallen so far in Molong and Eugowra. Several Flood Warnings remain in effect around the region, including the Lachlan River, which was the scene of a dramatic spillover early Monday along its Wyangala Dam

WATCH: MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF WATER SPILL FROM AUSTRALIAN DAM AMID TORRENTIAL RAINS

The river is forecast to reach an all-time high crest on Thursday after nearly 5 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in the region, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Watch: Swollen dam spills raging waters into Australia's Lachlan River

New South Wales Emergency Service reports nearly 500 requests for help in a 24-hour period during the flooding event. More than 100 of those calls have involved plucking people from roofs of flooded homes, the Herald reported.

Helicopter shows birds-eye view of catastrophic flooding in Australia

More rain is expected into the weekend across New South Wales, exacerbating the flooding, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

