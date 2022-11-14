Watch: Massive amounts of water spill from Australian dam amid torrential rains

FORBES, Australia – Days of heavy rains have created a flooding emergency in parts of New South Wales, Australia, Monday as record amounts of water spill from the Wyangala Dam in the region's South West Slopes area.

"Wyangala dam is currently spilling significant amounts of water as a result of widespread heavy rainfall yesterday and overnight," NSW RFS South West Slopes Zone said.

Flood Warnings are in effect for several rivers in New South Wales, including the Lachlan River, which flows through the Wyangala dam. The river is forecast to reach an all-time high crest on Thursday after nearly 5 inches of rain fell within 24 hours in the region, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The paper reports the town of Eugowra, population 700, has been hit especially hard with 140 emergency rescues – over 100 of which involved plucking people from roofs – in just a five-hour period Monday morning. Around 3.5 inches of rain fell in that area.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology warned that major flooding would also likely occur in the town of Forbes, which was already hit hard by flooding earlier this month.

More rain is expected into the weekend across New South Wales, exacerbating the flooding, according to the BOM.