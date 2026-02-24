Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Drone video shows snowy post-blizzard scenes in New York, New Jersey

The historic Blizzard of 2026 is over and drone video shows the picturesque scenes left behind before all the snow melts away.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
The FOX Flight team took to the skies to capture scenes of a snow-covered River Vale, New Jersey. Reports indicate that 16.5 inches of snow fell on the area after a historic and powerful blizzard swept through the Northeast earlier in the week. 

Garden State winter wonderland

The FOX Flight team took to the skies to capture scenes of a snow-covered River Vale, New Jersey. Reports indicate that 16.5 inches of snow fell on the area after a historic and powerful blizzard swept through the Northeast earlier in the week. 

The Northeast was pummeled by a historic blizzard Sunday and Monday, leaving cities buried in snow and thousands without power.  

Drone videos from Tuesday show some of the snowy scenes in residential River Vale, New Jersey and a snow-covered park in Orangetown, New York

TOP FIVE WINTER STORMS TO HIT CENTRAL PARK IN NEW YORK CITY

A snow-covered river in River Vale, NJ.

A snow-covered river in River Vale, NJ. 

(FOX Flight Team / FOX Weather)

This historic winter storm brought blizzard conditions to a lot of the Northeast. 

Snow reports near River Vale indicate 16.5 inches of snow fell on the area. 

A wide shot shows snow-covered roofs in River Vale, NJ.

A wide shot shows snow-covered roofs  in River Vale, NJ. 

(FOX Flight Team / FOX Weather)

Video from River Vale shows a neighborhood with snow-capped roofs and snow-lined roads. 

A broad shot of the town shows the river covered in snow as well. 

SNOW SHOVELING SAFETY: THE EASIEST AND SAFEST WAY TO CLEAR THAT DRIVEWAY AFTER A BIG SNOWSTORM

A wide shot shows snow-covered roofs in River Vale, NJ.

A wide shot shows snow-covered roofs  in River Vale, NJ. 

(FOX Flight Team / FOX Weather)

Another video from Orangetown, New York, shows similar scenes in a park. 

Drone video captured by the FOX Flight Team shows stunning views in Orangetown, New York after a historic blizzard moved through the area earlier this week. 14-17 inches of snow is believed to have fallen on the area. 

Snowfall over the Empire State

Drone video captured by the FOX Flight Team shows stunning views in Orangetown, New York after a historic blizzard moved through the area earlier this week. 14-17 inches of snow is believed to have fallen on the area. 

Snow totals near Orangetown measured at 17 inches. 

The video shows a snow-covered field with evidence of residents enjoying the snow as footprints and sled tracks lined parts of the field. 

MAJOR CITIES IN THE NORTHEAST SLAMMED WITH 2 FEET OF SNOW OR MORE FROM HISTORIC BLIZZARD OF 2026
 

A field is covered in tracks and footprints after people made good of the snow day.

A field is covered in tracks and footprints after people made good of the snow day. 

(FOX Flight Team / FOX Weather)

A zoomed-in shot shows a sign in the middle of the field letting people know it's closed. 

Snow fell all day Monday, before wrapping up in the early evening hours. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A sign saying the field was closed after the blizzard in Orangetown, NY.

A sign saying the field was closed after the blizzard in Orangetown, NY. 

(FOX Flight Team / FOX Weather)

Totals ranged from 12 inches to more than 30 inches in some parts of New Jersey and on Long Island. 

Power outages remained a problem in parts of New Jersey, with 28,000 customers without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us 

Tags
Loading...