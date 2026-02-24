See it: Drone video shows snowy post-blizzard scenes in New York, New Jersey

The Northeast was pummeled by a historic blizzard Sunday and Monday, leaving cities buried in snow and thousands without power.

Drone videos from Tuesday show some of the snowy scenes in residential River Vale, New Jersey and a snow-covered park in Orangetown, New York.

This historic winter storm brought blizzard conditions to a lot of the Northeast.

Snow reports near River Vale indicate 16.5 inches of snow fell on the area.

Video from River Vale shows a neighborhood with snow-capped roofs and snow-lined roads.

A broad shot of the town shows the river covered in snow as well.

Another video from Orangetown, New York, shows similar scenes in a park.

Snow totals near Orangetown measured at 17 inches.

The video shows a snow-covered field with evidence of residents enjoying the snow as footprints and sled tracks lined parts of the field.

A zoomed-in shot shows a sign in the middle of the field letting people know it's closed.

Snow fell all day Monday, before wrapping up in the early evening hours.

Totals ranged from 12 inches to more than 30 inches in some parts of New Jersey and on Long Island.

Power outages remained a problem in parts of New Jersey, with 28,000 customers without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us