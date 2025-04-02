Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Suspected Oklahoma tornado tears roofs off buildings as severe weather threat marches across US

The suspected Owasso tornado was produced by a line of severe thunderstorms, running from Oklahoma up to Kansas and Missouri, that marched across the central U.S. on Wednesday morning.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video shows damages to homes in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025 after an apparent tornado during a severe weather outbreak. 

Possible tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma

Video shows damages to homes in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025 after an apparent tornado during a severe weather outbreak. 

OWASSO, Okla. – A likely tornado barreled through the northeastern Oklahoma town of Owasso on Wednesday morning, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Photos and videos taken after the storm show homes and other structures with their roofs destroyed or missing completely, as electric poles were left standing at an angle from having been blown by powerful winds.

  • Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025.
    Image 1 of 13

    Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025. (Kathyrn Piotrowski )

  • Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025.
    Image 2 of 13

    Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025. (Kathyrn Piotrowski )

  • Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025.
    Image 3 of 13

    Likely tornado damage in Owasso, Oklahoma on April 2, 2025. (Kathyrn Piotrowski )

  • Image 4 of 13

    Possible tornado damage in Owasso, OK April 2, 2025. (City of Owasso, OK/Facebook)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 5 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 6 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 7 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 8 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 9 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 10 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 11 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 12 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

  • Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025.
    Image 13 of 13

    Damage in Owasso, Oklahoma after a possible tornado ripped through the community outside of Tulsa on April 2, 2025. (Cherokee Nation Marshal Service)

The suspected Owasso tornado was produced by a line of severe thunderstorms, running from Oklahoma up to Kansas and Missouri, that marched across the central U.S. on Wednesday morning.

LIFE-THREATENING TORNADO OUTBREAK EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AMID RARE HIGH-RISK SEVERE WEATHER, FLOODING THREAT

The system also produced a possible tornado near Salina in central Kansas.

Lightning flashes as severe storms move over Salina, KS April 2.

(@DayTrippinMike/X)

As the storm moves eastward, it is expected to produce a life-threatening tornado outbreak throughout parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into the mid-South and lower Ohio Valley.

This forecast has put areas of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi in a rare Level 5 out of 5 "high risk" of severe weather by NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The last time a Level 5 threat was issued was on March 15, when the National Weather Service confirmed 13 tornadoes, with six of them being EF-3s. During that tornado outbreak, seven people lost their lives and 12 were injured.

Tags
Loading...