Photos reveal devastation from deadly mudslides and floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo

KALEHE, Congo – More than 400 people have died after torrential rains struck parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the rainfall caused two rivers to break their banks, leading to flash flooding and landslides that wiped out a number of homes.

The AP noted that the worst-affected area was the Kalehe territory of South Kivu province in the eastern Congo. Two villages in particular, Bushushu and Nyamukubi, had most of their buildings swept away by the floods.

Many families are left to sort through the wreckage to rebuild their homes and find their loved ones.

Emergency access to affected areas has been a challenge, as the floods have also made two main roads impassable, the AP said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Congo said in a press release that they are currently assessing the most pressing needs of the affected communities.

Embassy added that officials are also coordinating closely with the Government of the DRC and other humanitarian partners to guarantee the efficient and effective delivery of assistance.

Recent torrential rains in nearby countries, such as Rwanda and Kenya, have also caused flooding.