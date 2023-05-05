Search
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: Trucker trapped by floodwater in Kenya rescued by helicopter

The driver was stuck for six hours when Kenya's Galana River flooded, surrounding his truck in raging rapids, according to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the team that spearheaded the rescue.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The driver was stuck for six hours, according to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the team that spearheaded the rescue.

Watch: Helicopter rescue of trucker trapped by floodwater in Kenya

The driver was stuck for six hours, according to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the team that spearheaded the rescue. (Courtesy: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust via Storyful)

MOMBASA, Kenya – A truck driver in southern Kenya was recently rescued by helicopter from the rising waters of the Galana River Wednesday.

The driver had been driving across the Galana-Kulalu causeway when the river suddenly flooded and surrounded his truck, according to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, who were called to help with the rescue.

Map of Kenya, showing the location of the Galana River.

Map of Kenya, showing the location of the Galana River.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Video of the rescue opens up inside the helicopter, showing pilot Taru Carr-Hartley in the cockpit and what was a road that had disappeared under muddy floodwaters.

Pilot Taru Carr-Hartley with the flooded Galana River pouring over a roadway.

Pilot Taru Carr-Hartley with the flooded Galana River pouring over a roadway.

(Sheldrick Wildlife Trust via Storyful / FOX Weather)

In the middle of the flooded causeway is a white tanker truck tipped over on its side. A closer look at the truck shows a man struggling to pull himself through the cab window.

The tanker truck, tipped over on its side.

The tanker truck, tipped over on its side.

(Sheldrick Wildlife Trust via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The helicopter lowers, and then rescuer Roan Carr-Hartley is seen reaching out and taking the hand of the trapped man, helping him out of the truck and onboard the helicopter.

The trucker takes the hand of Roan Carr-Hartley.

The trucker takes the hand of Roan Carr-Hartley.

(Sheldrick Wildlife Trust via Storyful / FOX Weather)

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, the man had been stuck for more than six hours.

Parts of Kenya have been devastated due to floodwaters. In fact, the Kenya National Highways Authority recently closed another road due to the ongoing rain, cautioning "everyone to be vigilant while using the roads, especially during this rainy season."

