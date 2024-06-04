Phoenix readies for scorching summer to prevent another record number of heat-related deaths
Over 600 people died in the Phoenix Metro area from heat-related illnesses in 2023, setting a record for heat-related deaths for the city.
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Phoenix area, and several Arizona counties, as temperatures could reach 113 degrees in some parts of the state this week. Officials want to avoid a repeat of the record number of heat-related deaths last summer.
"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
PHOENIX'S RECORD SUMMER HEAT KILLED OVER 600 PEOPLE, NEW REPORT SAYS
HEATRISK: NEW TOOL AIMS TO HALT CLIMBING NUMBER OF HEAT RELATED ATTACKS
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps.
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, cool/moist skin.
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103 degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious.
HOW THE WEATHER YOU'RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
WHAT IS THE HEAT INDEX AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO YOUR HEALTH?
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.
WHY 50 DEGREES FEELS FRIGID TO SOME BUT WARM TO OTHERS: THE SCIENCE OF ACCLIMATION
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when you plan to return.
IT'S NOT THE HEAT; IT'S THE HUMIDITY: MOISTURE INCREASES HEAT RISK IN URBAN CLIMATES
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
- Find a cooling center/hydration station.
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (midday).
- Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
- Check the UV Index.
- Check the heat risk map.
The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.