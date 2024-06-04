Phoenix readies for scorching summer to prevent another record number of heat-related deaths

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Phoenix area, and several Arizona counties, as temperatures could reach 113 degrees in some parts of the state this week. Officials want to avoid a repeat of the record number of heat-related deaths last summer.

"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps.

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, cool/moist skin.

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103 degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious.

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when you plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Find a cooling center/hydration station.

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (midday).

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.

Check the UV Index.

Check the heat risk map.

The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.