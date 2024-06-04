Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Phoenix readies for scorching summer to prevent another record number of heat-related deaths

Over 600 people died in the Phoenix Metro area from heat-related illnesses in 2023, setting a record for heat-related deaths for the city.

By Brent Corrado Source FOX 10
Record heat across southern Arizona killed over 600 people in the Phoenix Metro area. FOX 10's Lauren Clark talks to Austin Moreland of the Phoenix Fire Department, Dr. Paul Pugsley and Maylee Acosta of the City of Peoria to find out what officials are planning to do during this summer to avoid a repeat of last summer when heat killed more than 600 people. 01:37

Phoenix readies for excessive heat trying to avoid last year's record number of heat deaths

Record heat across southern Arizona killed over 600 people in the Phoenix Metro area. FOX 10's Lauren Clark talks to Austin Moreland of the Phoenix Fire Department, Dr. Paul Pugsley and Maylee Acosta of the City of Peoria to find out what officials are planning to do during this summer to avoid a repeat of last summer when heat killed more than 600 people.

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Phoenix area, and several Arizona counties, as temperatures could reach 113 degrees in some parts of the state this week. Officials want to avoid a repeat of the record number of heat-related deaths last summer.

"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

PHOENIX'S RECORD SUMMER HEAT KILLED OVER 600 PEOPLE, NEW REPORT SAYS

HEATRISK: NEW TOOL AIMS TO HALT CLIMBING NUMBER OF HEAT RELATED ATTACKS

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps.

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, cool/moist skin.

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103 degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious.

HOW THE WEATHER YOU'RE ACCUSTOMED TO AFFECTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HEAT WARNINGS, ADVISORIES

Warm weather can lead to everything from heat exhaustion to heat stroke.

(National Weather Service Sacramento )

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

WHAT IS THE HEAT INDEX AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO YOUR HEALTH?

Amid Texas Heat Wave, First Responders Tend To Heat-Related Emergencies EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JUNE 29: Emergency Medical Technician Omar Amezcua attends to a person after he called in for chest pain on June 29, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The patient called in reporting chest pain after working outside for hours. Maverick County Law Enforcement and paramedics are responding to larger volumes of medical-related calls as temperatures soar across the region. Extreme temperatures across the state have prompted the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings and heat advisories that affect more than 40 million people. The southwestern region of the state has suffered record-breaking 120-degree heat indexes in recent days, with forecasters expecting more of the same. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

File: An Emergency Medical Technician  attends to a person after he called in for chest pain after working outdoors. 

(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

WHY 50 DEGREES FEELS FRIGID TO SOME BUT WARM TO OTHERS: THE SCIENCE OF ACCLIMATION

FILE -- Firefighters and paramedics from Phoenix Fire Station 18 wheel a resident to an ambulance from a bus stop during a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

FILE -- Firefighters and paramedics from Phoenix Fire Station 18 wheel a resident to an ambulance from a bus stop during a heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

(Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when you plan to return.

IT'S NOT THE HEAT; IT'S THE HUMIDITY: MOISTURE INCREASES HEAT RISK IN URBAN CLIMATES

File: A resident fills a bottle with water from a drinking fountain during a heatwave.

(David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (midday).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Tags
Loading...