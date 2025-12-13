Must-watch video: Raging Montana creek swallows bridge as it collapses, flood emergency declared

LIBBY, Mont. – A raging creek tore through a bridge and claimed a road in Libby, Montana in a must-see moment captured on camera.

Onlookers could only watch on the afternoon of Dec. 11 when the power of the Libby Creek tore through a bridge on Farm to Market Road, completely destroying the bridge and road that once was.

Video footage displays the destroyed bridge, and the jaw-dropping moment a massive slab of concrete succumbs to the raging water.

A major atmospheric river event brought rounds of moisture to the Northwest, where the effects were felt in Lincoln County in Northwest Montana among a host of other locations throughout the region.

Across Lincoln County, like many communities in the region, flooding has inundated major roads and forced evacuations.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, at least five bridges across the county have been damaged or destroyed as emergency response teams and transportation officials assess infrastructure conditions and guide recovery efforts.

Due to the widespread flooding, a boil water advisory was declared for Libby by the Lincoln County Health Department due to a potential bacterial contamination in the drinking water system.

"The Libby public water supply has experienced high turbidity due to county-wide flooding," a press release said.

A boil water advisory means the water in your community has, or could have, germs that can make you sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a flood emergency in Libby on Dec. 11, as widespread flooding swamped Northwest Montana, with more rain forecast to fall in the region.