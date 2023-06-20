What can you do and not do during a boil water advisory?

Do you know what to do if local health officials issue a boil water advisory?

In times of severe weather and hurricane season, it might seem a bit confusing when you should use bottled water or boil tap water.

A boil water advisory means the water in your community has, or could have, germs that can make you sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Advisories may include information about preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing," the national public health agency said.

The CDC said boil water advisories usually include this safety advice:

Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking and for food preparation.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes).

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any home appliance connected to your water line, like an ice maker and water from a refrigerator.

If you formula-feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Day-to-day routines: Handwashing, bathing

The CDC said it's OK to use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you decide to bathe or shower, it is advised not to swallow any water. Consider giving children a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water, the CDC recommended.

You will want to make sure you brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water if under a boil water advisory.

"Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first," the CDC said.

Disposable plates, cups and utensils are also recommended to be used during a boil water advisory, the CDC added.

If you are thinking about doing some laundry, the CDC said it is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Pets and plants

Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people, according to the CDC.

"Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled," the agency said. "If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use."

The CDC said you can use tap water during a boil water advisory for household plants and gardens.