Mudslide wipes out home in water-logged California after latest atmospheric river

COLFAX, Calif. – A massive mudslide crashed into a home nestled in the water-logged foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range after the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers swept through California on Tuesday.

The wall of mud several feet thick ran down the hillside into the back of the Colfax home, causing significant damage, according to CAL FIRE.

Everyone inside the home was accounted for, and there were no injuries. The damaged home and two nearby homes were evacuated until officials could confirm the hillside and structures were safe.

Nearby roads were covered in mud, and evacuation warnings were issued for 20 additional homes in the neighborhood, but those were lifted later Tuesday night.

The region received more than 1.5 inches of rain by midday Tuesday with the latest storm, but soils across central California have been well saturated from multiple rainstorms that have come via potent atmospheric rivers over the past several weeks. FOX 11 Los Angeles counted the most recent storm as the 11th atmospheric river to strike California this winter season.