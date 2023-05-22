Search
Time-lapse video shows Mexico's Popocatépetl belch smoke, ash as 22 million await volcano's next move

Several towns near the volcano closed schools because of the ash, and Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport halted operations for more than five hours on Saturday due to the smoke and ash in the area. Several fights were delayed and canceled.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
MEXICO CITY – One of the most active volcanoes in Mexico erupted nearly two weeks ago, sending clouds of smoke and ash thousands of feet into the air, and a new time-lapse video shows both the beauty and terror of the volcano coming to life.

WATCH: MEXICO'S POPOCATEPETL VOLCANO ERUPTS TWICE, SPEWS LAVA INTO THE SKY

The mesmerizing video shows the majestic 17,800-foot Popocatépetl volcano spewing lava into the night sky as stars move across the frame.

At one point in the time-lapse video, a thick cloud of smoke and ash explodes from within the volcano.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

Map showing the location of Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico.

Popocatépetl is located about 45 miles southeast of Mexico City and is the second-tallest volcano in North America, according to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program.

Nearly 9 million people live in Mexico City, and 22 million in total live in the areas surrounding the volcano, which has been erupting since 2005, according to NASA.

Last week, several towns near the volcano closed schools because of the ash, and Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport halted operations for more than five hours on Saturday due to the smoke and ash in the area. Several fights were delayed and canceled.

Popocatépetl volcano before the eruption.

Mexico's National Civil and Protection Service had been warning residents of the continuous emissions of poisonous volcanic gas and ash and also urged people to refrain from ascending the volcano's crater and to move away from the bottom of ravines in case of mud and debris flows. 

