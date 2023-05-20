Search
Extreme Weather
Volcanic ash prompts temporary shutdown of Mexico City's airport

Popocatépetl is one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes. Alerts are in place for communities that are nearest to the base due to the continued explosions in the mountain.

The Popocatepetl volcano is located about 40 miles southeast of Mexico City, Mexico. Clouds of ash forced the temporary closure of the city’s main airport on Saturday. 00:43

The Popocatepetl volcano is located about 40 miles southeast of Mexico City, Mexico. Clouds of ash forced the temporary closure of the city’s main airport on Saturday.

MEXICO CITY – Clouds of ash from explosions inside one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes has forced authorities to issue alerts for millions of residents and triggered the temporary shut of Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport on Saturday.

Cameras pointed at the Popocatépetl volcano, which is about 40 miles southeast of the capital city, have shown increased clouds of gasses and ash leaving the volcano after a reported uptick of activity inside the mountain.

The Mexican government has issued a yellow alert and urged residents to stay away from the volcano due to falling debris.

Earlier in the week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported communities nearest to Popocatépetl closed schools and opened evacuation shelters.

According to the Global Volcanism Program, the current eruption cycle has been ongoing since 2005 and has included numerous episodes of increased emissions.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

During the shutdown of Mexico’s busiest airport, personnel inspected and cleaned critical infrastructure from ash.

Planes are highly susceptible to volcanic material, and the U.S. Geological Survey reported there have been 79 cases of ash damaging aircraft worldwide since 1953.

Ash particles can damage a plane’s fuselage, blades and greatly hinder an engine’s performance and electronics.

So far, local authorities have reported only minor-to-moderate explosions occurring in Popocatépetl.

A significant eruption could impact millions of residents who live in the potential ash impact zone.

MT. ST. HELENS’ ERUPTION: SURVIVORS RECOUNT THE ‘DARKER THAN MIDNIGHT’ FURY IN 1980

Mexico is no stranger to volcanic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The country is home to dozens of volcanic mountains, with several that are considered to be active.

(NOAA)

