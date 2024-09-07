California’s Line Fire forces evacuations as wildfire sees explosive growth

HIGHLAND, Calif. – Authorities warned hundreds of homeowners in eastern San Bernardino County Saturday about evacuations as the Line Fire exploded to more than 7,000 acres and showed no signs of slowing.

CAL FIRE reported the wildfire, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, started on Thursday, and more than 500 personnel were working to contain the blaze.

As of Saturday evening, no structures had been damaged, but flames were approaching the outskirts of the Highland community.

"It’s crucial to understand the difference between an Evacuation Warning and an Evacuation Order. An Evacuation Warning means conditions could worsen, and you should prepare to leave. An Evacuation Order means conditions are immediately dangerous, and you must evacuate for your safety. Knowing the distinction can help you act quickly and stay safe in an emergency," the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department posted on social media.

An early fall heat wave led to increased temperatures and decreased humidity, creating challenging conditions for firefighters.

More than 25 million residents were under heat alerts as thermometer readings reached the triple digits across several western states.

CAL FIRE reported battling at least nine large blazes that have ignited since the beginning of September.

Forecasters expect only limited moisture in the Golden State over the next week, but any chance of rainfall comes with the risk of lightning, which can be detrimental to firefighting efforts.

"There will be increasing instability today and Sunday, leading to deep mixing heights up to 18,000 feet, which will also lead to a high risk for erratic plume-dominated fire behavior, especially in the mountains, foothills and deserts. While standard Red Flag Warning criteria is unlikely, there is a history of large fires during similar weather conditions," the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said.

Forecast highs

(FOX WEATHER)



California is in the peak of its fire season, which typically runs from August through October, but can vary depending on weather patterns.

So far in 2024, CAL FIRE reported 5,755 wildfires have consumed more than 800,000 acres and have damaged or destroyed nearly 1,300 structures.

The state’s largest fire burned more than 429,000 in Northern California and was known as the Park Fire.

Investigators tied the blaze to arson after witnesses said a resident pushed a burning car off an embankment, starting the inferno.