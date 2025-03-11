Watch: Drone video shows Orlando-area homes in shards, trees uprooted after EF-2 Florida tornado

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Aerial video taken after an EF-2 tornado ripped through a Florida neighborhood north of Orlando shows one home torn to pieces and old oak trees ripped from their roots along a normally quiet community.

Seminole County Fire Department crews responded to the Whispering Winds subdivision on Monday morning around 10 a.m. after a tornado destroyed two homes and damaged properties throughout the area. The tornado crossed Interstate 4 in Lake Mary, where FOX 35 Orlando Meteorologist Brooks Garner was on air covering the tornado as it barreled toward the station.

National Weather Service teams from the Melbourne office surveyed the damage and, based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, believe the tornado briefly strengthened to an EF-2.

Drone video taken by the fire department shows devastating damage to several homes in unincorporated Longwood. Fences were ripped to pieces and debris was left scattered throughout the community.

Central Florida is known for its neighborhoods with shady trees that have grown for decades. However, on Monday, with winds between 95 and 115 mph, the trees were not a match for the tornado.

The drone video shows dozens of downed trees, some pulled up from their roots.

Officials said no one was injured during the tornado, which caused damage along a densely populated four-mile path.