Home security camera captures moment EF-2 Florida tornado rips through Orlando-area neighborhood

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A strong tornado was captured on a home security camera Monday as it tore through neighborhoods in Longwood, Florida.

Video from Don Shenoy's home about 15 miles north of Orlando showed howling winds whipping around as the EF-2 tornado ripped down tree branches and tossed debris across the yard.

TORNADO SAFETY: HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACES INSIDE YOUR HOME

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Shenoy, who was uninjured during the twister, told FOX 35 Orlando that as soon as he received the tornado alert, he ran into his hurricane room.

This is the same twister that went on to hit the FOX 35 studios in Lake Mary.

The National Weather Service Office in Melbourne, Florida, said the twister was 300 yards wide and was on the ground for more than 4 miles. Peak winds were estimated to be 120 mph.

No injuries have been reported, but the twister collapsed at least one home and damaged others.