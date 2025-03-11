FOX 35 Orlando exclusive cameras capture EF-2 Florida tornado hitting studio

LAKE MARY, Fla - New video has been released by FOX 35 Orlando, showing new perspectives of the EF-2 tornado that slammed into the studio Monday morning.

Footage from FOX 35's cameras showed swirling winds knocking down equipment on the station's weather deck. The camera lens then becomes obscured by wind and rain.

Staff at FOX 35 Orlando said they felt the building shake and heard debris hitting the roof as the tornado hit.

"Seek shelter immediately. Anchors under the desk," FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said as he covered the tornado live on the air.

Another view from the station's front camera showed wind and debris picking up before completely blocking the camera's field of vision.

The National Weather Service reports that the tornado was on the ground for 4 miles. The twister first formed near Wekiwa Springs, Florida, about 9:35 a.m. local time and maintained strength for roughly seven minutes before dissipating.

The tornado destroyed two homes, according to officials.

No major injuries were reported.