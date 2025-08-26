Watch: Spectacular lava fountain at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano shoots 1,000 feet

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – An incredible video shared by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shows scientists gathering data from the latest eruptive episode at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which sent lava blasting 1,000 feet from the mountain in a stunning display of the power of Mother Nature.

The video, which was released on Monday, shows USGS scientists visiting the floor of the Halema'uma'u crater within Kilauea after receiving permission from officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to conduct a monitoring overflight of the eruption site on Aug. 25.

During their visit to the dangerous area within the volcano, scientists were able to collect samples of material that erupted during the 31st eruptive episode. The USGS said geochemical analysis of the sample will help scientists to understand the process that has been driving the sporadic eruptive episodes.

Kilauea has been erupting since December 2024.

The video also shows the spectacular lava fountain that extended about 1,000 feet from Kilauea's north vent, which fed a lava channel and deposited tephra on the floor of the crater.

The USGS said that the south vent and additional intermediate vents also erupted during this most recent event.