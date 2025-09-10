Idaho firefighter, 70, dies during wildfire operations near Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A firefighter died Monday while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire near Grand Canyon National Park.

J. Hank Hester, 70, suffered a cardiac emergency as he supported hazard tree removal operations close to the North Rim Entrance Station, according to officials.

They noted that Hester was given immediate medical attention from line paramedics, but efforts to resuscitate the firefighter were unsuccessful.

Hester hailed from Priest River, Idaho, officials added.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Hester family and friends during this very tragic time," said Incident Commander Matt Rau. "Hank is a member of our wildfire family and will be deeply missed."

Officials said an investigation of the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began July 4, when lightning struck the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, according to officials. Powerful winds the following week caused the fire to explode.

The blaze has damaged or destroyed more than 100 structures, or around half of the structures in the Arizona national park.

Some of those affected structures include the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, the visitor’s center and a wastewater treatment plant, according to the Department of the Interior’s Burned Area Emergency Response Team.

They added that the wildfire also damaged about 1,000 feet – or nearly a third – of the water pipeline within the burned area.

It has since grown to more than 145,000 acres and is now 80% contained.