Extreme Weather
Watch: Two California roommates rescue Vietnam War veteran trapped in deep floodwaters

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Costa Mesa roommates save a Vietnam War veteran after they saw his car floating and spinning in floodwaters, called 911 and ran down to help him. 

Heroic rescue caught on camera when a Vietnam War veteran became trapped in California floodwaters

COSTA MESA, Calif.- A troubling scene unfolded when roommates, Nicole Fox and Felicia, woke up at 3 a.m. local time to their street flooded Friday night, November 21, in Costa Mesa, California

Catching it all on camera, the roommates watched as a car drove through the floodwaters and began to float and spin. 

Fox called 911 as an elderly man came out of the car asking for help. Reports from KTLA confirmed that the gentleman was a Vietnam War veteran. 

Fox told Storyful that her roommate acted and "ran down there, guided him through the water, lifted him over the curb and brought him to safety," and that the two then sat with him while they figured out where his car would end up and then Felicia drove him home.  

Roommates save Vietnam War veteran from dangerous floodwaters in Costa Mesa, California

(Nicole Fox via Storyful / FOX Weather)

When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw that a bystander had already rescued the man out of the car, the City of Mesa said in a statement to KTLA, and officials said no medical aid was needed. 

Fire crews on scene in Costa Mesa, California to asses anyone in danger from the floodwaters

(Nicole Fox via Storyful)

The video filmed by Fox also shows fire crews breaking car windscreens to ensure the safety of anyone and everyone, discovering the cars were empty. 

