Watch: Man, child rescued from roof of car after getting stranded in fast-moving floodwaters in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. – Officials in Arizona released dramatic video showing the rescue of a man and child from the roof of a car after becoming trapped in fast-moving floodwaters on Tuesday.

The life-threatening incident was reported in Eloy, southeast of Phoenix.

According to information provided by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews raced to the area of Battaglia Road and Highway 87 after receiving reports that a man and "baby" were trapped on a car’s roof amid the flash flooding.

Officials said members of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, a K9 deputy and Eloy Police assisted the Casa Grande Fire Department in the rescue.

The Eloy Police Department said that the man drove around barricades before becoming stuck in the flooding.

Officials urged residents to not drive around barricades and to not enter flooded roadways or washes to remain safe.

Arizona and the Southwest have been experiencing flooding for the past several days as rain and thunderstorms surged into the region.

According to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix, powerful storms moved through the area on Sunday, producing wind gusts higher than 60 mph, hail and torrential rain.

In addition, a damaging microburst was reported in Tempe, displacing "well over" 130 people and plunging tens of thousands of people into darkness.