Hawaii national park gives OK to drive on cracked roads after seismic activity wanes

HILO, Hawaii – Roads that were closed after suddenly cracking open under the strain of seismic activity along one of Hawaii’s most active volcanoes have reopened for traffic.

Chain of Craters Road along Kilauea saw new cracks form on July 21 as quake activity began increasing inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, according to national park officials.

The road was promptly shut down Aug. 21 when some cracks grew in size and depth after new earthquakes, park officials said, though they stressed Kilauea was not undergoing an eruption.

Quake activity has since subsided over the past week and the cracks have stabilized.

Park officials are now allowing visitor traffic to proceed at low speeds over the damaged area, which is primarily near Hilina Pali Road and the Kulanaokuaiki Campground.

"While the unrest has diminished, Kīlauea is one of the most active volcanoes on earth and conditions can change at any time," park officials warned.