Increasing quake activity causes roads to crack in Hawaii national park

Hawaii's Mt. Kīlauea is not erupting, but increasing seismic activity near the volcano has created massive cracks along a road inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, forcing officials to shut the road down.

The damage involved cracks that initially formed on July 21 on Chain of Craters Road, specifically between the intersection at Hilina Pali Road and the Maunaulu parking lot, according to the National Park Service.

About one month later, those cracks had widened due to continued seismic activity – enough so that the road was closed to traffic.

NPS officials say they will monitor the damaged area and, when conditions are deemed safe, they will reopen the road to vehicles. Pedestrians and bicyclists are still allowed.

That means Kulanaokuaiki Campground, which is accessed through Chain of Crater Road and then turning onto Hilina Pali Road, is accessible only by bike or foot traffic.

The NPS advised park visitors to plan ahead and stay informed about any closures or hazard alerts by referencing the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park website.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Kilauea is the youngest and most active volcano in the park and on the island of Hawaii.