April continues 11th straight month of Earth's record-breaking warmth

This April was Earth’s warmest on record since global records began and the 11th consecutive record month, according to NOAA.

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information said in a news release the average global temperature was 2.38 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, marking a new global record for the month of April since global record-keeping began in 1850.

If May also experiences a similar climate pattern, it will be one year since NOAA said the Earth first began experiencing global warmth of this kind. According to Europe's Climate Copernicus, the successive warm months are unusual, but a similar streak of monthly temperature records happened in 2015-2016.

The heat doesn't just apply to the air – global sea surface temperatures continue to hit monthly records.

According to NOAA, April marked the 13th consecutive month that the marine heatwave began. Last spring, rising sea surface temperatures led to the ongoing global coral bleaching event.

Planet fever continues

Other measurements show similar consistent warming on regional and continental scales. North America and Europe both experienced their second-warmest April on record. April marked South America's 10th consecutive record warmth month.

Based on NOAA’s summer outlook, another record-hot summer is possible for the U.S.

Southeast Asia experienced a record heatwave in April, with high temperatures topping out at 110 degrees in areas in India, southeast China and the Philippines.

While most experienced record warmth, Australia – currently in its fall season – had its coolest April since 2015. Much of Scandinavia and northwest Russia were also cooler than average.

According to NOAA, there is a 61% chance that 2024 will be the warmest year on record and definitely among the top five.