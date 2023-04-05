Drone video captures dramatic aerial view of destruction following deadly tornado in Missouri

GLENALLEN, Mo. – Drone video shot in Glenallen, Missouri, provided a dramatic aerial view of the destruction left behind when a tornado ripped through the rural community during a severe weather outbreak early Wednesday morning.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement with Live Storms Media arrived at the scene shortly after the violent storm moved through and said he saw several homes destroyed and some people being treated for injuries by first responders.

"The whole area has a lot of trees down, power lines down, a lot of roofs off, a lot of trailers destroyed, so it’s a pretty rough area," Clement said.

MULTIPLE INJURIES, FATALITIES IN RURAL MISSOURI TOWNS AFTER STRONG TORNADO REPORTED, TROOPERS SAY

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

The incredible drone video shows trees that have been twisted, snapped and stripped of their leaves after the storm, and debris from destroyed homes and other structures can be seen littering the landscape.

The flashing lights from ambulances and police cars can also be seen near where some structures had been destroyed.

Multiple people have been killed and injured, according to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Patrol. Parrott said the exact number of fatalities and the extent and number of injuries were not immediately available.

NIGHTTIME TORNADOES FAR MORE LIKELY TO TURN DEADLY THAN DAYTIME ONES

Due to storm debris and downed trees, multiple roads are closed in the Marble Hill and Glenallen area.

Fire responders are currently going from house to house, helping residents who might be trapped.

"There are multiple people that have been displaced from their homes at this time," Parrott said. "Just because of the debris field, trying to get around the county is proving to be a little bit difficult, and the fact that it's still nighttime."

WHY TORNADO ALLEY IS SHIFTING EAST

Supercell thunderstorms tore across parts of north-central and northeastern Arkansas early Wednesday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Warnings.

The supercells then crossed into southeastern Missouri, prompting additional PDS Tornado Warnings for some towns in Oregon, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties, including Myrtle, Marble Hill, Glenallen and Oak Ridge.

"Where I was at, even though I was just a half-mile from where the damage was, there was stone-cold silence," Glenallen resident Lorrie Yount told FOX Weather. "It was very eerie. There was a lot of rumbling in the distance. There was a lot of lightning, but it was just unreal. It was a scary, spooky silence."