Sisters battle flooding at their generational home swallowed in Kentucky River's raging current

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The catastrophic floods that have swept through Kentucky have left countless residents grappling with loss and uncertainty.

Among those affected in Frankfort are sisters Mary Calhoun-Maxwell and Gloria Calhoun, who now confront the agonizing reality of their family home being underwater and their lives thrown into disarray.

SEVERAL DEAD, HUNDREDS DISPLACED AS KENTUCKY GRAPPLES WITH HISTORIC FLOODING

"We share our tears together every day because that's the house our parents left us." — Mary Calhoun-Maxwell, Frankfort, Ky., flood victim

The Kentucky River, which runs through Frankfort, crested at over 48 feet, leaving widespread flooding in its wake. For the Calhoun sisters, the rising waters forced them to evacuate a place they called their "homestead house"— the center of over 50 years of family memories.

"That's our life," Calhoun-Maxwell told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne on Tuesday, as she recalled the immense and emotional toll the disaster has caused.

AT LEAST 25 KILLED AS HISTORIC FLOOD DISASTER LEAVES TOWNS UNDERWATER AFTER DEADLY BARRAGE OF SEVERE WEATHER

Now, a dozen family members cannot return to the home because of the damage.

"The water is still up. We can't even get near it," an upset Calhoun said. "It's sad. We keep going, checking on our house. We can't even get close. We can just stay at a distance and look … try to surmise, but it's a mess."

However, the reality is grim for the Kentucky family, like many across the Bluegrass State. The sisters, currently staying in hotels, have no idea the extent of the damage inside.

"We know we have lost it all," Calhoun-Maxwell said, gesturing to her sister. "Me and her crying every day. We share our tears together every day because that's the house our parents left us, and we had intended on having it for a little while."

FAMOUS BOURBON DISTILLERY SURROUNDED BY FLOODWATER AFTER KENTUCKY SEES MORE THAN A FOOT OF RAIN

Evacuating the family home

Beyond the loss, the sisters are thankful to be alive as they recount the terrifying moments of their evacuation.

Calhoun-Maxwell said she bravely ventured back into the rising waters to retrieve clothing for her grandchildren and was nearly swept down the Kentucky River.

"I was in the house less than 15 minutes, and when I came back out, the water was up to my ankles," she said. "Then, I almost fell in the water, because the current was so strong … I mean up to my thighs."

SEE IT: BEFORE-AND-AFTER SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW DEADLY REACH OF HISTORIC FLOODING IN MISSISSIPPI, OHIO VALLEYS

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Calhoun feared the worst witnessing from the car as her sister struggled.

"She thought I was gone, and I thought I was, too," Calhoun-Maxwell said. "My heart was in my big toe."

It was at that moment that a family friend pulled her to safety.

"It was the most scary day of my life … that moment, and I didn't go back after that," she said.

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, FLOODING HITS EVEN WATER DEFENSE EXPERTS

Even as the sisters grapple with the devastation, the immediate needs of their family remain a priority for a grandson suffering from sickle cell anemia and is particularly vulnerable to the freezing temperatures ahead.

"He doesn't have a coat," Calhoun-Maxwell said. "We have went to several stores and have not found one yet. And all the coats (are) in the house, and we can't get in the house."

Community-wide disaster

Despite their personal tragedy, the sisters remain deeply affected by the wider community's loss, particularly the death of a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters while walking to a school bus. That death toll has now risen across the state.

SEE IT: KENTUCKY MEN GO VIRAL AFTER BURYING MINIVAN TO USE AS STORM SHELTER DURING SEVERE WEATHER

As the floodwaters slowly recede, the future remains uncertain for the sisters and countless others in Frankfort. The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but their shared grief and evident resilience offer a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

"It is a scary process. It's heart-wrenching," Calhoun-Maxwell said. "I've never cried so much in my life as I cried over that house. It's the love of our life."