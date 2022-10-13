Executive order issued to ensure ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday morning that will ensure ballot access for voters in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian, a powerful Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in the southwestern part of the state at the end of September.

The executive order comes after requests from the supervisors of elections in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, and after the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, according to a news release.

The executive order will now authorize the supervisors of elections in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties to:

Extend the number of days for early voting and designate additional early voting locations. The early voting period may begin ease early as Oct. 24, 2022, and can extend through Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Allow voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties to request by phone that their vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to an address other than their address on record. However, voters must still provide an appropriate form of identification in the same manner as absent uniform service and overseas voters.

Designate and provide notice of the locations for secure ballot intake stations and relocate and consolidate polling locations as necessary.

Increase the pool of eligible poll workers who may serve in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties by making eligible any poll workers previously trained for the 2020 election cycle and thereafter and by encouraging state employees to serve as poll workers in those counties.

In addition, DeSantis has directed all state agencies to render aid and assistance as needed by the supervisors of elections in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties.

Byrd and the Division of Elections leadership conducted continuous outreach and assessed the needs and readiness of counties in or around Hurricane Ian's path, including: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Taylor and Volusia counties.

Byrd also visited the hardest-hit areas, including Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee, Hardee and Sarasota counties, to meet with their elections supervisors in person.

Byrd also participated in discussions with the Florida Supervisor roof Elections, which is a nonprofit association representing the supervisors of elections from all of Florida's 67 counties.

According to the news release, several supervisors of elections publicly addressed their readiness and stated that Ian's impacts will not interfere with their duties.

"In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of State has worked with Florida's Supervisors of Elections and Governor DeSantis to ensure that the 2022 General Election is administered as efficiently and securely as possible across the state and in the counties that received the heaviest damage," Byrd said in a news release. "Florida will continue to lead the way in elections administration in 2022, and I am grateful for and confident that our local elections officials will have all of the resources and support they need to run another successful election."

Obstacles have been reported by the supervisors of elections in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Those include damage to polling locations and early voting sites, extended utility and telecommunication service disruptions, poll worker unavailability and displaced voters.

However, supervisors have not reported any damage to voting machines, and all election-related equipment, including ballots, are secure.

The supervisors of elections in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties will be required to notify the Department of State and the public of any actions they take under the executive order.