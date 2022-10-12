Storm surge experts assess damage in Florida to help prepare for future threats

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – It has been two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, and the scale of the damage still overwhelming.

Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.

Amidst the destruction, storm surge experts with the National Hurricane Center are on the ground assessing damage and gathering data. Their mission is to learn more about Ian's storm surge levels and how to better predict and prepare communities for future storm surge threats.

Jeff Lindner, director of Hydrologic Operations at the Harris County Flood Control District in Texas, is part of the NHC team surveying storm surge damage in Florida. He said he spoke to residents about why they chose to stay or why they chose to evacuate.

"A lot of folks have lived here all their life, and they never experienced anything like this, and they never thought they would experience anything like this," he said.

However, it was past experiences for many about what they went through and what they decided to do with Ian that had a lot of influence on their decision to evacuate or not.

Lindner said it is that comprehension of what water can do and how high water can get. But it’s just not along the beach, he adds.

"We saw flooding in some cases about a mile, a mile and a half, two miles inland up to eight or nine feet above the ground," Lindner said. "And that's what we consider, epically on a first-story home, … a life-threatening, unsurvivable storm surge."

While Lindner travels across Southwest Florida to survey the damage and gather data, he remembers surge issues from Hurricane Ike that changed the lives of everybody that lives on Bolivar Island in Galveston County, Texas.

"Some of the folks down here, I think, were not necessarily prepared for the magnitude of the surge," he said. "And when they realized the gravity of the situation they were in, they did try to leave some of these areas that were being inundated with the storm surge. And obviously, that's too late."

Lindner said they also need to take a look at what is told to residents in a situation where the water is already coming in. The worst thing people can do is get into a vehicle and try to drive somewhere.

And while authorities continually mention the saying, "Turn around, don’t drown," Linder said the communication of storm surge threats should also be emphasized. As water rises, people should not get in their vehicle and attempt to drive somewhere.

"You have to get up as high as you can get off the ground," Lindner said. "And that's something we're going to have to start taking a look at in these cases where maybe people did not leave the area, but they have to get high enough to get out of that water."