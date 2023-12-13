Watch: Flooding in London leaves vehicles stranded as rivers rise

LONDON – Videos shot Tuesday night show flood water turning a roundabout in the East London neighborhood of Abbey Wood into a waterway.

The footage was shot by Charlie Robery from inside a London bus as it made its way through the rising waters.

"Anyone got a boat?!" said Robery, who shared his videos on X, formerly Twitter.

As his bus passed through Abbey Wood, which is located just south of the River Thames, Robery recorded images of flood water reaching the undercarriage of vehicles, leaving them stalled.

The bus Robery was on also flooded. In his video, water can be seen passing over the floor of the bus.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters responded to the scene, according to the London Fire Brigade. They noted that all drivers of the stranded vehicles were able to leave their vehicles.

As of Tuesday night, efforts were underway by partners to clear standing water from the area, the agency added. Road closures remain in place, and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

According to a local report, the cause of the flooding was not immediately clear.

The Environment Agency of England issued a number of flood warnings, including one for the area between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir near the River Thames. They note that no homes were expected to flood.

The agency noted that the river flow at Teddington Weir is high for this time of year and continues to rise, at least for the next few days.