7 injured as storm-swollen rivers bring flooding to northern France

BOULOGNE-SUR-MER, France – The Pas-de-Calais department in northern France has been affected by severe flooding caused by more heavy rainfall just days after deadly Storm Ciaran pummeled the region.

Dozens of communes were hit by flooding on Tuesday after the Liane and Aa rivers reached exceptional levels around Boulogne-sur-Mer and Saint-Omer.

Seven people were injured in the floods, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. He added that over 1,500 firefighters were mobilized in response. Further details were not provided in his announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heavy showers overnight from Monday to Tuesday caused the Liane and Aa rivers to be put on red alert for flooding, according to Vigicrues Flash system, which provides flash flood warnings for small-to-medium ungauged basins in approximately 10,000 cities and towns.

Flood peaks were reached at upstream stations in the Liane, Hem, and Aa basins as of Tuesday. Maximum water levels have been or will be quickly reached downstream later in the day, authorities warned.

The authorities also issued a warning regarding the possibility of treacherous driving conditions and potential power outages. According to La Voix du Nord, 69 towns and villages have closed their schools due to the current situation.