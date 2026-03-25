Avalanche in northern Sweden sweeps away five, leaves three injured

VASSITJÅKKO, KIRUNA, Sweden – Five people have been found, with three left injured, after an avalanche swept them away in Vassitjåkko, south of Riksgränsen in Kiruna municipality on Wednesday.

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The Swedish Police Authority reported that officials were alerted to the avalanche, with information that people might be affected, and promptly launched a mountain rescue operation, following the LSO, the Swedish law on protection against accidents.

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Mountain rescuers, led by an operation leader and accompanied by a search dog, were on site, supported by several helicopters, to carry out the mission.

The Authority said around 1:42 p.m. local time, police confirmed that five people had been swept away by the avalanche and located them.

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However, the extent of the damage was still unknown, and rescue efforts continued to ensure that no one else, besides the five already located, had been swept away by the avalanche.

And the Swedish Police Authority notes that nothing suggests that more people are missing.

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Authorities reported that three people had been injured and were being transported to the hospital by helicopter.

At this time, the extent of the injuries is unknown, as the situation remains a developing story.