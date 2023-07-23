Brave firefighters face more dangers when battling blazes during extreme heat

LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Firefighters have been battling extreme temperatures during the summer scorcher, and FOX Weather meteorologist Nick Kosir decided to visit a fire department in New Jersey to see how the job changes when temperatures soar.

"The summertime is tough for obvious reasons," said Chief Miguel Guarda of the Long Branch Fire Department. "I mean, the high heat coupled with humidity as we are right now. You can just feel it."

Guarda said the average temperature of a house on fire could range from 1,000 to 2,000 degrees.

"Our firefighters need to don personal protective equipment when they go to calls," he said. "This equipment is very heavy. They range anywhere from 40 lbs to 80 lbs, depending on what tools they’re carrying."

So, how do firefighters compose themselves when combating high humidity and fires?

"Operations do change in these conditions," Guarda said. "As an incident commander, I have to be cognizant of the weather, whether it’s too cold or too hot."

Guarda said there’s also a personnel pool to rotate firefighters in and out to prevent heat exhaustion.

Kosir joined the fire department for a mock ride-along when a genuine call for help was received.

"We just responded," Kosir said. "Luckily, everyone is OK. But I got to tell you, my heart is pumping."

So, not only are firefighters needing to deal with the fire but add in the heat, humidity and adrenaline, and it feels even more uncomfortable.

"This is just a normal day for these guys, as you saw," he said. "We’re all sweating right now. It’s dangerous. It’s strenuous. But these guys, you know, they’re true professionals. They do love what they do, and they don’t complain."