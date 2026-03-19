One dead after cable car crashes in Swiss Alps amid vicious winds

A woman has died after a cable car detached and plummeted down a mountain in the Swiss Alps amid intense, whipping winds on Wednesday.

Local reports indicate the individual was a 61-year-old woman, though officials have not yet released the specific cause of her death.

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Authorities said the tragic accident occurred at the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort around 11 a.m. local time.

Video footage shows the gondola that had fallen onto the hillside as rescue crews assisted.

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And as the footage continues, it underscores the sheer intensity and force of the winds.

Snow can be seen whipping around so heavily at times that visibility is nearly impossible.

The cable car detached and tumbled down the mountain.

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According to reports, the resort's website advised that numerous ski transport services remain closed due to strong winds.

Local news outlet the Blick newspaper reported that several schoolchildren witnessed the fatal accident, with one student describing it as frightening to see.

Norbert Patt, CEO of Titlis Cable Cars, emphasized to the Blick newspaper that the company is committed to a thorough investigation and will provide all available data.

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He described the incident as highly unusual, noting that gondola crashes are not something that should ever happen.