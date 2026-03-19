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One dead after cable car crashes in Swiss Alps amid vicious winds

The cable car detached and tumbled down the mountain, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
A tragic incident occurred on March 18 when a cable car detached and tumbled down the Swiss Alps at Engelberg‑Titlis ski resort, claiming the life of a woman. Footage shows the gondola on the hillside, with snow whipping violently in the wind, making visibility nearly impossible at times. 00:18

WATCH: Deadly Swiss cable car crash kills one amid fierce winds

A tragic incident occurred on March 18 when a cable car detached and tumbled down the Swiss Alps at Engelberg‑Titlis ski resort, claiming the life of a woman. Footage shows the gondola on the hillside, with snow whipping violently in the wind, making visibility nearly impossible at times.

A woman has died after a cable car detached and plummeted down a mountain in the Swiss Alps amid intense, whipping winds on Wednesday.

Local reports indicate the individual was a 61-year-old woman, though officials have not yet released the specific cause of her death.

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Authorities said the tragic accident occurred at the Engelberg-Titlis ski resort around 11 a.m. local time.

Strong winds caused a cable car to detach and tumble down a Swiss Alps mountain, claiming one life at Engelberg-Titlis ski resort March 18

Strong winds caused a cable car to detach and tumble down a Swiss Alps mountain, claiming one life at Engelberg-Titlis ski resort March 18

(@jennyholms/Jenny Holm via Storyful)

Video footage shows the gondola that had fallen onto the hillside as rescue crews assisted.

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And as the footage continues, it underscores the sheer intensity and force of the winds.

A cable car at Engelberg Titlis ski resort crashed amid fierce winds March 18, claiming the life one woman.

A cable car at Engelberg-Titlis ski resort crashed amid fierce winds on March 18, claiming the life of one woman.

Snow can be seen whipping around so heavily at times that visibility is nearly impossible.

The cable car detached and tumbled down the mountain.

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According to reports, the resort's website advised that numerous ski transport services remain closed due to strong winds.

Local news outlet the Blick newspaper reported that several schoolchildren witnessed the fatal accident, with one student describing it as frightening to see.

On Feb. 18, a man skiing in Lake Tahoe, California got buried in snow after an avalanche. Two fellow skiers happened to be nearby and saw the man' skis and ski pole sticking up out of the snow and quickly went to work to free him.  01:04

Watch: Man buried in avalanche rescued by skiers in Lake Tahoe

On Feb. 18, a man skiing in Lake Tahoe, California got buried in snow after an avalanche. Two fellow skiers happened to be nearby and saw the man' skis and ski pole sticking up out of the snow and quickly went to work to free him. 

Norbert Patt, CEO of Titlis Cable Cars, emphasized to the Blick newspaper that the company is committed to a thorough investigation and will provide all available data.

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He described the incident as highly unusual, noting that gondola crashes are not something that should ever happen.

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