Upwards of 70 people rescued from stalled gondola on New York ski mountain

GORE MOUNTAIN, N.Y. – Between 60-70 people have been rescued from a gondola on an Upstate New York mountain.

The New York State Police received a 911 call around 10:30am ET about stranded people on Gore Mountain's gondola lift.

According to New York State Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, dozens of people were riding the gondola and on an estimated 20 baskets, when it became disabled.

Investigations are primarily being led by forest rangers and on-site staff, with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) office leading.

According to Gore Mountain Ski Resort, this was not caused by a loss of power, but a mechanical issue.

All travelers are now rescued from the gondola, and the mountain will remain open for the day.