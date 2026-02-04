Search
Upwards of 70 people rescued from stalled gondola on New York ski mountain

Rescues are currently underway after 60-70 people became stranded on a disabled gondola.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
GORE MOUNTAIN, N.Y. – Between 60-70 people have been rescued from a gondola on an Upstate New York mountain.

The New York State Police received a 911 call around 10:30am ET about stranded people on Gore Mountain's gondola lift.

NORTH CREEK, NY -  NOVEMBER 8: A sign for the Gore Mountain Ski Center is seen on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 from Pleasant Valley Road in North Creek, N.Y. 

(Tyler A. McNeil/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

According to New York State Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, dozens of people were riding the gondola and on an estimated 20 baskets, when it became disabled.

Investigations are primarily being led by forest rangers and on-site staff, with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) office leading.

According to Gore Mountain Ski Resort, this was not caused by a loss of power, but a mechanical issue.

All travelers are now rescued from the gondola, and the mountain will remain open for the day.

