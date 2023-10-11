Another strong earthquake jolts Afghanistan days after deadly quakes rock the country

Doctors Without Borders said Herat Regional Hospital received an additional 117 patients after the earthquake, and more medical supplies were being sent to the region to assist with the additional injuries.
There was no official word of deaths associated with the most recent quake on Wednesday.
Earthquakes flatten villages in Afghanistan
TOPSHOT - Afghan residents clear debris of damaged houses after earthquake in Nayeb Rafi village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on October 10, 2023.
HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 9: People mourn near dead bodies of their relatives as the search operation for the bodies and those who remained under the rubble continues at Blackwater village in Zendeh Jan district in Herat, Afghanistan on October 9, 2023.
HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 9: People mourn near dead bodies of their relatives as the search operation continues at Blackwater village in Zendeh Jan district.
HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 9: Search operation for the bodies and those who remained under the rubble continues after earthquake at Blackwater village in Zendeh Jan district in Herat, Afghanistan on October 9, 2023.
10/09/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. A view of ruins and rubble in the city of Herat, with houses demolished by a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. An Afghan family gathers their remaining belongings after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes the city of Herat.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. A young boy sits on the blankets and pillows that were pulled out from the rubble and ruins after the massive earthquake in Herat.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. An Afghan man walks through the rubble after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes the city of Herat.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. Cracked walls and rubble are seen in a house in Herat after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the city.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. Afghan men comb through the rubble to collect belongings and recover bodies in the aftermath of a devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Herat.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. Afghan men comb through the rubble to collect belongings and recover bodies.
10/08/2023 Herat, Afghanistan. Ruins and rubble from demolished houses are seen in the city of Herat after a massive 6.3 magnitude earthquake.
The first deadly earthquakes were reported on Saturday morning when a magnitude 6.3 struck just after 11 a.m. local time. That earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including another magnitude 6.3 earthquake, in the hours and days that followed.
Humanitarian efforts began after the earthquakes, with trauma kits being sent to hospitals and shelters being provided to families that lost their homes.
The Red Cross and Red Crescent also mobilized teams to the area, according to the World Health Organization.
Villages across the region were flattened during the earthquakes, as most of the homes are fragile due to being made mostly of mud and stone.
There are also conflicting reports of the number of people killed by the powerful earthquakes over the weekend.
Taliban officials initially said more than 2,400 people were killed in the earthquake, but revised that number to "over 1,000," according to a report from Agence France-Presse (AFP).