Extreme Weather
Watch: Drone video shows extensive flooding in South Texas

Drone video from Rio Honda showed extensive flooding reaching several inches deep, turning roads and yards into impromptu bays.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
An aerial view Friday morning reveals the widespread flood damage impacting Rio Hondo, Texas, following recent heavy rains.

RIO HONDO, Texas -- Hours of torrential rains have left many communities in South Texas covered in floodwaters.

Drone video from Rio Hondo showed extensive flooding reaching several inches deep, turning roads and yards into impromptu bays.

In nearby McAllen, nearly 8 inches of rain fell.

Drone video of Texas flooding in Rio Hondo.

(Eye in the Sky Photography / FOX Weather)

DEVASTATING SOUTH TEXAS FLOODS SUBMERGE CARS, FORCE WATER RESCUES 

Video and photos from the border town showed cars stuck in the high floodwaters and staff scrambling to help patients at a local medical center, where water had intruded.

The heavy rain prompted the issuance of a Flash Flood Emergency for southeastern Hidalgo County. This was the first Flash Flood Emergency issued by NWS Brownsville since July 26, 2020. In total, the rain prompted the issuance of four Flash Flood Emergencies across Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

