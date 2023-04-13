Drone video gives breathtaking look at crews working to clear snow after historic avalanches in Utah

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah - Spectacular drone video recorded in Utah gives us a bird's-eye view of crews working feverishly to remove copious amounts of snow following historic avalanches in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Connor Worth's drone can be seen zooming across the picturesque landscape, capturing breathtaking views of the snow-covered mountains, but then gets closer to ground level to give a view of plows working to remove the snow that covered roads and trails across the region.

In an Instagram post, Worth said SR-201 was closed for five days after numerous avalanches covered parts of the road with debris and snow piles up to 20 feet deep in some locations.

Several deadly and destructive avalanches have been reported this winter across Utah and Colorado. Avalanche watches and warnings have been routinely posted, warning skiers, hikers and others about the danger.

At the end of March, a shelter-in-place order was given after an avalanche stranded more than 1,000 people around the town of Alta.

Video from that area showed crews working to mitigate the threat of additional avalanches.

Another dramatic video showed a group of skiers getting the view of a lifetime when they witnessed a large avalanche sweeping down Mount Timpanogos outside the Sundance Resort at the end of March.

And according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, at least 10 people were killed by avalanches over winter in Colorado.