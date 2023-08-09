Drone video shows haunting glow of deadly Hawaii wildfires

MAUI, Hawaii – Drone video captured Tuesday night shows the Pulehu and Kula fires burning on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

The footage showed the neon orange glow of the flames piercing through the black of night, appearing like lava often seen glowing on the volcanic archipelago.

Then, the camera zoomed out to show the proximity of the wildfires to the lights of nearby homes, businesses and cars.

Brush fires broke out on Maui and the Big Island of Hawaii on Tuesday and have since spread across the islands due to wind gusts caused by a combination of Hurricane Dora to the south and sprawling high to the north.

Despite passing south of Hawaii by more than 500 miles, the hurricane and a strong ridge of high-pressure north of Hawaii helped produce gusts of more than 70 mph.

At least six people have died from the wildfires, all from Maui County.

"This is a deeply somber day," said Mayor Richard Bissen on the County of Maui Facebook page. "The gravity of losing any life is tragic. As we grieve with their families, we offer prayers for comfort in this inconsolable time."

As of Wednesday, the number of wildfires in Maui has risen to three.

The first fire began midday Tuesday near Kihei, the second fire began after midnight near the town of Kula and the third fire began in Lahaina about 3 a.m. local time, according to Mahina Martin of the Maui Emergency Services Agency.

Martin noted that all of west Maui is out of power, as a number of power lines were downed by powerful winds.