Derelict tugboat sinks along Seattle dock as cameras roll

Seattle Fire officials and Coast Guard crews were called to the docks at Salmon Bay Monday morning after receiving reports that two decommissioned boats were taking on water and sinking.

SEATTLE An old, derelict tugboat began taking on water and eventually sank while docked at a Seattle-area marina Monday morning as cameras rolled.

    A derelict tugboat sinks at Seattle's Salmon Bay docks on March 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard)

    A derelict tugboat sinks at Seattle's Salmon Bay docks on March 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard)

    A derelict tugboat sinks at Seattle's Salmon Bay docks on March 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard)

As crews arrived, one old tugboat indeed began to sink, eventually becoming mostly submerged. The second boat remained afloat.

Coast Guard officials said there were no pollutants on board as all diesel and oily water had been removed two years ago when the boat was deemed derelict.

"Two other abandoned vessels were tied off to the tugboat at the time of the sinking," Coast Guard officials tweeted. "These have been secured and do not present a hazard to maritime traffic."

