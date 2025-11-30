Delta aircraft slides off runway upon icy landing in Des Moines International Airport, all passengers safe

DES MOINES, Iowa - A Delta Air Lines aircraft slid off the runway due to icy conditions upon landing at the Des Moines International Airport in Iowa at 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday as a major snowstorm slammed the Midwest.

All 58 passengers were safely transported off the aircraft with no injuries reported, according to Des Moines International Airport Communications Manager Sarah Hoodjer.

The aircraft was traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Des Moines, Iowa with no issues until landing on the ice at the Des Moines International Airport.

Delta Air Lines released a statement saying in part that, "Safety comes before all else and we apologize to our customers for the experience."

At this time the airport is not open for regular operations, but is expected to reopen by mid-day today.

The powerful winter storm blasted parts of the Central U.S . this weekend with heavy snowfall, causing travel nightmares for millions of people as they return home from Thanksgiving plans.

Over 1,000 flights to and from Chicago airports were canceled in 24 hours, with more disruptions expected through this weekend.

Hundreds of crashes were reported on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.