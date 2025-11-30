Search
Extreme Weather
Delta aircraft slides off runway upon icy landing in Des Moines International Airport, all passengers safe

The aircraft was traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Des Moines, Iowa with no issues until landing on the ice at the Des Moines International Airport.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Record-breaking snowfall across the Midwest after major snowstorm over the weekend

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel is in Des Moines, Iowa after the state received a record-breaking storm total of 10.9 inches of snow, making it its biggest snowfall since 1968 and third largest snowfall on record in November for them. Latest:  

DES MOINES, Iowa - A Delta Air Lines aircraft slid off the runway due to icy conditions upon landing at the Des Moines International Airport in Iowa at 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday as a major snowstorm slammed the Midwest

All 58 passengers were safely transported off the aircraft with no injuries reported, according to Des Moines International Airport Communications Manager Sarah Hoodjer.

MASSIVE WINTER STORM SLAMS MIDWEST WITH HEAVY SNOW, CAUSING HUNDREDS OF CRASHES, OVER 1,000 CANCELED FLIGHTS

The aircraft was traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Des Moines, Iowa with no issues until landing on the ice at the Des Moines International Airport.

Delta Air Lines released a statement saying in part that, "Safety comes before all else and we apologize to our customers for the experience."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

At this time the airport is not open for regular operations, but is expected to reopen by mid-day today.

The powerful winter storm blasted parts of the Central U.S. this weekend with heavy snowfall, causing travel nightmares for millions of people as they return home from Thanksgiving plans. 

Over 1,000 flights to and from Chicago airports were canceled in 24 hours, with more disruptions expected through this weekend. 

Hundreds of crashes were reported on Saturday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

