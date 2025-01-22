See it: Detroit neighborhood turns to icy lake after polar vortex-fueled chill bursts water main

DETROIT – Freezing temperatures caused a water main to burst in Detroit recently, flooding neighborhood streets and then turning them into icy lakes.

Detroit, along with all of southeast Michigan, has been under a Cold Weather Advisory since Sunday night. Temperatures were expected to plummet into the single digits with dangerously cold wind chill temperatures as low as -25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The icy conditions were too much for a water main, which burst in a neighborhood on the west side of the Motor City.

Photos show streets filled with water. Residents could be seen trying to bypass the flooded roads by driving across lawns.

Others who braved driving through the flooded streets had water reach the undercarriage of their vehicles.

But with temperatures still remaining well below freezing, the impromptu lake has started freezing over making for a mix of water and ice chunks.

Cars were getting stuck trying to drive through the lake, and local resident Jamel Stokes told FOX 2 Detroit he had to park on his front lawn when he got home.

"You see I have to drive on the sidewalk or freeze to death. I’m telling you," Stokes told the station.

Workers were also spotted trying to tend to the water main break, which has been a two-day repair job so far but plenty of work remains.

The Cold Weather Advisory ends on Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time. The NWS said wind chills of -20 degrees have been reported on Wednesday morning.