Japan earthquake death count rises over 100 in aftermath of 7.5 tremblor

The magnitude 7.5 quake struck at 4:10 p.m. local time on Monday near the northern coast of the Noto Peninsula in the Ishigawa prefecture.
Residents walk past a collapsed building at the Jyuzo shrine in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 6, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
(Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)
A man looks through the burned Wajima Asa-ichi, or morning market area, in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, on January 5, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
(TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)
Traffic (L) passes along a newly paved road next to a car which remains stuck in the old pavement in the city of Anamizu, Ishikawa prefecture, on January 6, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
(TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP)
Rescuers search for missing victims at a landslide site in the Kawashima district in the city of Anamizu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on January 6, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region on New Year's Day.
(Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)
NANAO, JAPAN - JANUARY 02: A house damaged by an earthquake is seen on January 02, 2024 in Nanao, Japan. The Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture was struck by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on New Years Day. The earthquake was followed by a series of tremors that triggered a tsunami warning for Japan's western coastline. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
(Buddhika Weerasinghe)
A damaged vehicle under a collapsed house following an earthquake in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. At least 13 people were killed and scores injured in a powerful earthquake that hit off the Noto Peninsula on Japan's northwest coast, toppling buildings, buckling roads and triggering a blaze that ripped through a city. Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg)
TOPSHOT - This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows a rescue vehicle (C) parked next to a seven-storey building which fell over in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least 30 people and causing widespread destruction. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least 30 people and causing widespread destruction. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
TOPSHOT - This aerial photo provided by Jiji Press shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on January 2, 2024, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture. Japanese rescuers battled against the clock and powerful aftershocks on January 2 to find survivors of a major earthquake that struck on New Year's Day, killing at least 30 people and causing widespread destruction. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR/JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)
(JIJI PRESS / AFP)
The main earthquake followed a magnitude 5.5 foreshock about 4 minutes earlier, and it has since produced hundreds of aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One of those measured at a magnitude 6.2.
It has been a race against time to rescue survivors of the earthquake as bad weather and freezing temperatures have caused additional challenges to relief efforts.
Members of the Self Defense Forces search for survivors in the aftermath of an earthquake on January 05, 2024 in Wajima, Japan.
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)
Starting on Jan. 7 at 7 a.m. local time, officials said they will close traffic to all general vehicles to allow emergency transport vehicles to reach the affected areas of Ishigawa prefecture as quickly as possible.