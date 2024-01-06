Japan earthquake death count rises over 100 in aftermath of 7.5 tremblor

ISHIGAWA, Japan – The death toll of the New Year’s Day earthquake that struck western Japan has risen to 110, according to Ishigawa government officials.

The magnitude 7.5 quake struck at 4:10 p.m. local time on Monday near the northern coast of the Noto Peninsula in the Ishigawa prefecture.

The main earthquake followed a magnitude 5.5 foreshock about 4 minutes earlier, and it has since produced hundreds of aftershocks, the U.S. Geological Survey said. One of those measured at a magnitude 6.2.

It has been a race against time to rescue survivors of the earthquake as bad weather and freezing temperatures have caused additional challenges to relief efforts.

Starting on Jan. 7 at 7 a.m. local time, officials said they will close traffic to all general vehicles to allow emergency transport vehicles to reach the affected areas of Ishigawa prefecture as quickly as possible.

Monday's earthquake in Japan was the deadliest since 2016, when a 7.3 magnitude quake hit Kumamoto, claiming more than 220 lives.