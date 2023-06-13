'Holy hail': Dallas suburb pelted by massive hailstones as startled photographer watches in shock

LANTANA, Texas – It was definitely not a day for a swim in the Dallas suburbs Sunday as severe thunderstorms pelted the region with massive hailstones.

Christine Cashen watched on with a mix of shock and bewilderment as the hailstorm unleashed a barrage of ping-pong-ball-sized hail on her backyard pool, only to be startled when the occasional larger stone unleashed a bigger splash.

"Holy hail!" she said on camera. Moments later: "That was a baseball!" as she estimated one large stone that hit.

Later in the video, one of the brave residents reached out from the awning to pick up one of the stones to show off to the camera, showing it indeed to be about baseball-sized.

"Let me see; it looks like a brain," Cashen is heard on the video as she inspects the hailstone.

Storm spotters observed even larger hailstones in the area. A report from Flower Mound, Texas, estimated a hailstone at 4 inches in diameter while a stone in Double Oak measured about 4.25 inches across – about the size of a grapefruit.

The area was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that evening as supercell thunderstorms moved through the region. The area remains under the threat of severe weather this week as well.