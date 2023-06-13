Multiday severe weather threat continues Tuesday from southern Plains to Southeast

An environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms is expected to develop Tuesday across the South amid a multiday threat of severe weather expected across the region this week.

The FOX Forecast Center said an unusual weather pattern for June is expected to bring a stronger-than-average jet stream from the Pacific Ocean, which will promote an environment favorable for organized severe storms.

Tuesday's severe weather threat comes a day after widespread hail fell across Texas and Colorado – some as large as 4 inches in diameter. One of the hardest-hit areas was Pampa, Texas where baseball-sized hail fell. Some parts of central Colorado saw thunderstorms that dropped up to 5 inches of rain Monday at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Severe storms threaten South on Tuesday

Parts of Texas are once again in the threat zone for severe weather as supercells will be capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds Tuesday afternoon and evening. The threat also spreads into Arkansas and northern Louisiana Tuesday, then continuing overnight into parts of Alabama and Georgia.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 threat zone on the severe thunderstorm risk category scale for portions of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Larger cities in Texas, like Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Plano, in addition to Shreveport in Louisiana, Jackson in Mississippi and Birmingham in Alabama – even as far east as Savannah in Georgia – are all in the risk areas that could see severe storms Tuesday.

Some severe storms brought large hail as they rolled across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Emergency management officials in Dallas even activated their Outdoor Warning System just before 7 a.m. CDT due to the threat of large hail.

"We've had a couple severe storms pop up, so it's isolated," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "But the storms that we're tracking are really providing a punch."

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through the South on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Wednesday's severe weather threat shifts to Southeast

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible across portions of the Southeast on Wednesday. A level 3 out of 5 threat zone has been issued.

"It comes in with a lot of heavy rain … more than 4 to 5 inches of rain possible," Merwin said. "So flash flooding is going to coincide with this."

Some of the larger cities at risk of severe weather include Jackson in Mississippi, Montgomery in Alabama and Columbus and Albany in Georgia.

The severe storm threat on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Thursday's severe storm threat remains in Southeast

As the storm system responsible for the severe weather lingers over the Southeast, additional rounds of severe thunderstorms could fire up from southern portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia into northern Florida on Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail will likely be the primary threats in the region.

The severe storm threat on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Flash flooding in Southeast

Days of heavy rain across the Southeast will likely lead to a large footprint of 3 to 5 inches of rain, with many areas likely to eclipse 5 inches throughout the week. The focus for flash flooding will likely be across northern Alabama and Georgia.